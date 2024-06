June 7 (Reuters) - Bird flu was detected in a dairy cattle herd in Wyoming, the state's agriculture department said on Friday.

Bird flu has been reported in more than 80 dairy herds across more than 10 U.S. states since late March. Scientists are on alert for changes in the virus that could signal it is adapting to spread more easily among humans. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)