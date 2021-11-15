Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Several outbreaks of severe bird
flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the
World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus
is spreading quickly again.
The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly
called bird flu, has put the poultry industry on alert after
previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of
birds. Outbreaks also often lead to trade restrictions.
It is attracting the attention too of epidemiologists as the
virus can be transmitted to humans. China has reported 21 human
infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza so far this
year, more than in the whole of 2020.
South Korea reported an outbreak at a farm of around 770,000
poultry in Chungcheongbuk-do, the OIE said on Monday, citing a
report from the South Korean authorities. All animals were
slaughtered.
Also in Asia, Japan reported its first outbreak of the 2021
winter season, at a poultry farm in the northeast of the
country, the OIE said, confirming a statement last week by
Japan's agriculture ministry. The serotype in this outbreak was
H5N8
In Europe, Norway reported an H5N1 bird flu outbreak in the
Rogaland region in a flock of 7,000 birds, the OIE said.
Outbreaks generally occur in the autumn, spread by migrating
wild birds.
The Belgian government put the country on increased risk for
bird flu, ordering poultry to be kept indoors as of Monday,
after a highly pathogenic variant of bird flu was identified in
a wild goose near Antwerp.
This followed a similar move in neighbouring France earlier
this month and in the Netherlands in October.
Bird flu cannot be transmitted through the eating of poultry
products.
