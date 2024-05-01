NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday that preliminary results of additional testing of more dairy products has shown that pasteurization inactivates the bird flu virus.

The FDA released results from tests of products including sour cream and cottage cheese, after reporting last week that preliminary results from testing showed pasteurization kills the virus in milk and baby formula. (Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen and Tom Polansek; Editing by Bill Berkrot)