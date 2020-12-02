Bismarck Public Schools Adopts Reading Plus for Elementary, Middle, and High School Grade Levels

WINOOSKI, Vt., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, a research-backed online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, today announced the adoption of its platform within Bismarck Public Schools in Bismarck, North Dakota. After a successful pilot in the spring of 2020 with 217 participants, the District signed a three-year agreement with Reading Plus to utilize the program for elementary, middle, and high school students.



Reading Plus develops comprehension, vocabulary and silent reading fluency for students in grades 3-12, producing up to two and a half years of growth in just 60 hours of instruction. More than 5,000 schools turn to Reading Plus’s unique approach that addresses both the physical and emotional aspects of reading. By directing students’ eyes across a piece of text with its patented Guided Window, the program strengthens necessary visual skills that in turn build stamina and motivation.

To help bring Reading Plus to its district, Bismarck Public Schools used funds from the CARES Act, as well as the Comprehensive Literacy State Development ( CLSD )/Striving Readers program. The mission of the CLSD grant program is to advance the literacy skills of students, with an emphasis on those who are disadvantaged, including English learners and students with disabilities. The CLSD grant program has appropriated $500 million to support literacy initiatives for the next five years.

“Reading Plus appealed to our educators and students for several reasons, including the opportunity for targeted small group instruction,” said Andrea Seibel, multi-tiered system of supports consultant for Bismarck Public Schools. “The program’s emphasis on silent reading fluency, vocabulary, and reading comprehension was something we felt could strongly benefit our students. Plus, the choice that kids have in the texts they read is a big deal for us. The dashboard where teachers can see precisely where students are struggling and how they can support with small group instruction is also really nice and a key component to using this intervention effectively.”

Initially, the District’s pilot with Reading Plus was going to be with a small group. However, due to COVID-19 and a transition to distance learning, the pilot ended up being available to all secondary buildings.

By the completion of the pilot, Bismarck students who completed 60+ lessons gained over two reading levels in the program.

“It is always rewarding for our team to see how our product is helping educators work with their students to identify and overcome their reading challenges and begin to enjoy reading, which translates into academic success,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. “We look forward to partnering with the Bismarck Public Schools district on its literacy initiatives now and in the future.”

To learn more about the benefits of Reading Plus, visit www.readingplus.com .



ABOUT READING PLUS

Reading Plus is a research-proven, online program that provides personalized intervention and instruction for students, improving reading proficiency up to 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. Reading Plus develops comprehension, vocabulary, motivation and stamina, while also going beyond the offerings of other literacy programs by addressing silent reading fluency. It supports students with diverse needs, including English learners, special education, RTI/MTSS tiers 1-3, and advanced readers. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development and highly-rated customer support. The Reading Plus program is used in more than 5,000 schools nationally, helping over 1 million students become efficient, confident, lifelong readers. For more information visit www.readingplus.com .

Press Contact Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for Reading Plus (215) 681-0770 jleckstrom@rosecomm.com