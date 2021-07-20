Log in
BitMart Announces New Integration with the Polygon Ecosystem

07/20/2021 | 10:02am EDT
New York, NY, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain WireBitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is one of the pioneering exchanges to integrate with the Polygon network and support the Polygon ecosystem. BitMart only supported MATIC ERC-20 token payments in the past, however, with this new integration, all BitMart users can transfer funds directly to the Polygon PoS network more efficiently.

Photo Available: BitMart is integrating Polygon to enable direct fund transfer to the Polygon PoS network!

Polygon is the full stack solution for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting secured chains and stand-alone chains.

Additionally, Polygon SDK will support and offer a number of auxiliary solutions and products which will extend Polygon functionalities, improve the developer experience and introduce support for specific use cases.

“We believe our integration with Polygon will help provide users with a more seamless and cost-efficient experience when moving funds between our exchange and the Polygon network,” Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO at BitMart, commented, “More importantly, we are confident that this integration will create mutual benefits for both companies.”

The new integration is poised to fully support the development of the Polygon ecosystem. BitMart will prioritize the listing of premium projects that are developed on the Polygon network and provide them with extra privileges based on in-depth assessments of the project quality. 

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Polygon, commented: “We are excited to welcome Bitmart into the Polygon ecosystem to help support our ecosystem and usher in mainstream adoption for end users.”

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5.5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 550+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Polygon

Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Plasma, Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium etc and Standalone Chains like Polygon POS, designed for flexibility and independence. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 450+ Dapps, ~350M txns and ~13.5M+ unique users.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your Dapp, get started here.

Website | Twitter | Reddit | Discord | Telegram | Community Twitter

Cindy Zhang

Marketing Manager

BitMart Exchange

cindy.zhang@bitmart.com

https://www.bitmart.com/




Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
