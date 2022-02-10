Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BitMiningPlat

02/10/2022 | 03:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the UK have to be authorised or registered by us.

This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK. You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.

Unauthorised firm - BitMiningPlat

Address: 2nd Floor College House, 17 King Edwards Road, Ruislip, London, UNITED KINGDOM, HA4 7AE

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bitminingplat.com/

Other Information: Number: +16168340704‬

Be aware that some firms may give out other details or change their contact details over time to new email addresses, telephone numbers or physical addresses.

How to protect yourself

Dealing with financial firms that are authorised or registered by us gives you greater protection if things go wrong. Check the Financial Services (FS) Register to ensure they are authorised or registered. It has information on firms and individuals that are, or have been, regulated by us.

If you used an authorised firm or registered firm, access to the Financial Ombudsman Service and FSCS protection will depend on the investment you are making, the service the firm is providing, and the permissions the firm has. If you would like further information about protection, the authorised or registered firm should be able to help.

If a firm does not appear on the FS Register but claims it does, contact our Consumer Helpline on 0800 111 6768.

There are more steps you should take to protect yourself from scams.

Report an unauthorised firm

If you think you have been approached by an unauthorised firm, you should contact our Consumer Helpline on 0800 111 6768. If you have been approached by a scam firm, then please visit our contact us page.

Disclaimer

FCA - Financial Conduct Authority published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:51aCurrency markets calm, euro-dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
03:51aMODEC : Management Change - Directors and Corporate Auditors
PU
03:51aALD : ANNUAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION ALD reports full year 2021 results (1)
PU
03:51aAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK and IBS Join Forces to Foster Digital Knowledge Virtually with Michael Wade
PU
03:51aTORII PHARMACEUTICAL : has announced New Corporate Philosophy, Medium-/Long-Term Business Vision, and Medium-Term Management Plan 2022-2024（PDF）
PU
03:51aECB requires banks to hold marginally more capital in 2022
PU
03:51aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Tales from the Sea. Jennifer Stanner
PU
03:51aCHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank unaudited consolidated income in January, 2022.
PU
03:51aHOTAI MOTOR : The announcement on behalf of Subsidiary, Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. administrative fine imposed of a NTD 240 thousand by the FSC.
PU
03:51aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Correction to December 2021 Consolidated Revenue Announcement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock rally loses steam in Asia as U.S. inflation test looms
2Transformation of the group of companies progressing: thyssenkrupp make..
3French IT consulting firm Atos takes writedowns of $2.7 billion
4Nokia Oyj : partners with Zain KSA to expand and enhance its digital in..
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS FY-2021 EARNINGS

HOT NEWS