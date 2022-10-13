Advanced search
BitNile Taps Veteran Developer for Product Chief

10/13/2022 | 07:08am EDT
By Dean Seal


BitNile Holdings Inc. has appointed veteran developer Douglas Gintz as its president and chief product officer.

The investment holding company said Thursday that Mr. Gintz will be leading the launch of BitNile's new Bitcoin-based marketplace platform, which is aimed at reducing the complexity of transacting in Bitcoin and lower transaction fees.

Mr. Gintz has more than 30 years of experience in delivering technology and content solutions to a wide audience, with a specialization in emerging technologies, the company said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr. Gintz has served for the past year as chief technology officer for Ault Media Group, a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, as well as TurnOnGreen Inc., a subsidiary focused on electric-vehicle charging that BitNile divested to Imperalis Holding Corp. last month.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 0707ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS 0.11% 0.1802 End-of-day quote.-84.86%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.43% 19730.6 End-of-day quote.-53.06%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.51% 19154.8 End-of-day quote.-59.87%
