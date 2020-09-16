Log in
BitPay : Expands Wallet App Features with Wyre Integration

09/16/2020 | 09:38am EDT

Users Can Now Pay for Cryptocurrency Purchases Using Their Debit Card or Apple Pay

BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, announced today a new feature enabling users to buy cryptocurrency from within the BitPay Wallet App using Wyre. Customers can now buy Bitcoin and ETH using a debit card or Apply Pay through the BitPay Wallet App with one-click. A Wyre account is not required. The option to purchase other cryptos like XRP and stablecoins will be available in the coming months as will purchases using Samsung and Google Pay.

“Crypto has revolutionized the way we deal with payments domestically and internationally by allowing the swift mobility of funds in an otherwise slow and outdated legacy system. In the midst of a global pandemic, it’s more important than ever to streamline global payouts to reach our partners in hard-hit communities as quickly as possible," said Liana Spano, Chief of Staff at Wyre.

The BitPay Wallet App was designed to be easy to download and manage while secure enough to protect those who are just learning about blockchain.

“Working with Wyre helps us to offer solutions to the market making the blockchain payments more accessible not just to power crypto users but those who are looking to crypto for the first time,” said Stephen Pair, co-founder and CEO of BitPay. “The BitPay Wallet App enables users to take control of crypto through everyday spending, safer storage and managing funds across platforms.”

For power blockchain users, the BitPay Wallet App supports an array of options to buy and store crypto, make online payments, buy gift cards, and turn Bitcoin into dollars for spending everywhere Mastercard is accepted using the BitPay debit card. The BitPay Wallet App is a secure, non-custodial open source wallet app that brings together the best features and integrations of the BitPay payment experience. Multi-factor security leverages private key encryption, PINs, and biometric authentication for enhanced security.

The BitPay Wallet app can be downloaded from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

About Wyre

Wyre is a regulated payment institution that connects fiat rails to blockchain ecosystems. Founded in 2013, Wyre has traded $5 billion in cryptocurrency assets. Operating an intricate global payment infrastructure that includes relationships with regulated counterparties, Wyre has procured not only same-day settlements but deep liquidity at best pricing & execution. Wyre is also one of the few US-licensed money transmitters in the crypto space and is proactively compliant with regulations. Today, over 500 applications spread across the world trust Wyre with their global fiat to crypto operations. For more information, please visit www.sendwyre.com.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing with the mission of transforming how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

The BitPay Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” and “Metropolitan” are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank ©2014. Use of the Card is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee schedule, if any.


© Business Wire 2020
