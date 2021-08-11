BitPay : Updates Wallet App with Google Pay

Cardholders Convert Crypto into Dollars for Purchases Online and In Stores

BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced that US cardholders of the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard can add their card to Google Wallet and spend using Google Pay. With Google Pay, BitPay cardholders can make secure contactless purchases in-app, online, and in-person with Android phones, tablets, or watches. BitPay previously announced support for Apple Pay® and Samsung Pay is expected soon.

“Consumers are seeking more new places and ways to spend their crypto and we want to make their experience fast, easy and secure,” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair. “Adding Google Pay makes it easy and convenient for customers to live life on crypto and benefit from the increased value crypto provides from day-to-day items to luxury purchases.”

The BitPay Wallet app is designed to enable customers to manage, protect, track and spend 12 coins including BTC, BCH, DOGE, ETH, LTC, WBTC, XRP and stablecoins BUSD, DAI, GUSD, PAX and USDC. Customers can instantly turn crypto into dollars, which is then loaded onto the card and can be spent anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted. Cards can also be used online for purchases and to withdraw cash from ATMs.

New card customers waiting on delivery of the plastic BitPay Card can add the virtual card to Google Wallet and can start spending immediately using Google Pay.

To add the BitPay Card to Google Wallet, cardholders need to have the most recent version of the BitPay app available in the Google Store. To order the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard, click on the icon within the BitPay app.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th birthday this year as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company’s mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information, visit bitpay.com.

BY USING THIS CARD YOU AGREE WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE CARDHOLDER AGREEMENT AND FEE SCHEDULE, IF ANY. This card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Mastercard International. “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” and “Metropolitan” are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank ©2014.

Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

