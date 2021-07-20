Log in
BitTitan : Appoints Craig McDonogh as Vice President of Marketing

07/20/2021 | 10:02am EDT
The former vice president of marketing for Perspectium brings over 30 years of service management experience to the growing cloud enablement company

BitTitan®, a global leader in migrations and managed services automation with its family of solutions including MigrationWiz®, Voleer® and Perspectium®, today announced Craig McDonogh as its vice president of marketing. McDonogh’s appointment comes following BitTitan’s acquisition of Perspectium in June.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005062/en/

Craig McDonogh, BitTitan vice president of marketing (Photo: Business Wire)

Craig McDonogh, BitTitan vice president of marketing (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 30 years of experience in technology marketing and service management, McDonogh will lead all product, brand and channel marketing initiatives for BitTitan and will be based in the company’s San Diego office.

“Craig’s wealth of IT experience and demonstrated success in technology marketing is invaluable,” said Geeman Yip, founder and CEO at BitTitan. “His previous work managing large-scale marketing initiatives and teams is what we need in our next phase of growth. We’re thrilled to have him as part of our leadership team.”

Before joining Perspectium in May 2017 as its vice president of marketing, McDonogh was one of the early employees at ServiceNow, where he shaped product and corporate messaging. Prior to ServiceNow, McDonogh spent 12 years with Remedy and BMC Software, holding integral positions in the service management group. His roles included overseeing ITSM strategy, directing product management, and heading up Asia Pacific marketing.

McDonogh has also worked extensively in the enterprise, IT, cloud, and SaaS industries and has presented at various events around the world. Throughout his 30 years of experience, McDonogh has split his time between the U.S., APAC, and other international markets.

Originally from Sydney, Australia, McDonogh moved to the U.S. in 2000 before relocating with his family to San Diego in 2010.

“I am excited to be part of a dynamic and forward-thinking company like BitTitan that is truly changing the way that businesses transition to the cloud and manage cloud technologies,” said McDonogh. “As the market for cloud migration and service management solutions continues to grow, I look forward to providing BitTitan partners and customers with market-leading solutions to power their businesses and meet their most urgent needs in the cloud.”

About BitTitan

BitTitan® empowers IT service professionals to successfully deploy and manage cloud technologies through its family of software solutions. MigrationWiz® is the industry-leading SaaS solution for mailbox, document, public-folder, and Microsoft Teams migrations between a wide range of sources and destinations. Voleer® centralizes and automates IT tasks to optimize IT environments, enabling IT service professionals to effectively manage resources, security, data governance, and more. Perspectium® eliminates data and process silos with integration solutions for ServiceNow, automating data transfers for analytics, backup and restoration, migrations, archiving, and extending ServiceNow workflows to other vital applications or external service providers.

Since 2009, BitTitan has moved over 25 million users to the cloud for 46,000 customers in 188 countries and supports leading cloud ecosystems including Microsoft, Amazon, Google and ServiceNow, with Perspectium enabling more than 75 billion ServiceNow transactions. The global company has offices in Seattle, San Diego and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.BitTitan.com or the BitTitan blog.


© Business Wire 2021
