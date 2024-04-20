April 19 (Reuters) -
* BITCOIN BLOCKCHAIN’S “HALVING” HAS TAKEN PLACE – COINGECKO
* BITCOIN FALLS BY 0.47% AT $63,747 AFTER BITCOIN HALVING COMPLETES Source text: [https://tinyurl.com/2u3xmfae]
April 19 (Reuters) -
* BITCOIN BLOCKCHAIN’S “HALVING” HAS TAKEN PLACE – COINGECKO
* BITCOIN FALLS BY 0.47% AT $63,747 AFTER BITCOIN HALVING COMPLETES Source text: [https://tinyurl.com/2u3xmfae]
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|59,991 EUR
|+0.48%
|-8.54%
|-
|63,848 USD
|+0.53%
|-9.30%
|-
BOJ's Ueda says 'very likely' to hike rates if inflation keeps rising
Skydance expects to more than double its revenue in coming years, WSJ reports
USC scraps outside speakers at commencement after canceling Muslim student's speech
Television Star and Restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump Hosts Grand Opening of Wolf by Vanderpump at Harveys Lake Tahoe
Orogen Royalties Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023