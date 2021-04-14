Log in
Bitcoin Depot :® Named One of Atlanta's Top Places to Work in 2021

04/14/2021 | 08:45am EDT
ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Depot®, one of the largest and fastest growing bitcoin ATM networks in the world, has been recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a top workplace in 2021. Based on employee feedback, the list recognizes 175 of Atlanta's leading companies, including small, mid-size and large businesses.

Bitcoin Depot® was chosen out of 3,000 nominated companies, ranking 75th in the small business category. Employees filled out anonymous surveys, rating Bitcoin Depot® on its culture and values, including leadership, employee engagement, mentorship and performance.  

"We are thrilled to be recognized, not just by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but by our employees as a top place to work," said Bitcoin Depot® CEO Brandon Mintz. "This past year has not been an easy one, and Bitcoin Depot® has worked hard to ensure our employees feel safe and supported, while simultaneously working together to grow our company, despite the challenges we faced."

Bitcoin Depot® runs an expansive bitcoin ATM network from its headquarters in Atlanta. More than 2,000 bitcoin ATMs have been deployed across North America. These kiosks offer the opportunity to exchange cash or debit card funds for digital cryptocurrency, allowing for simple, in-person exchanges that give users immediate buying power.

For more information on Bitcoin Depot®, or to locate a bitcoin ATM near you, please visit www.bitcoindepot.com.

About Bitcoin Depot®

Bitcoin Depot® is a cryptocurrency ATM network based in Atlanta, Georgia. It is the fastest growing multi-cryptocurrency ATM network in the world. The Bitcoin Depot® mission is to provide the most secure, convenient, customer-service-oriented, and fastest cryptocurrency transactions, ultimately opening up the cryptocurrency market to the masses. The 2000-plus strong network of cryptocurrency ATMs enables users to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum instantly at thousands of locations across the United States. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com

Media Contact: Bitcoin Depot PR
678-435-9604
307461@email4pr.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin-depot-named-one-of-atlantas-top-places-to-work-in-2021-301268602.html

SOURCE Bitcoin Depot


© PRNewswire 2021
