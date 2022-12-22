Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bitcoin Gained 0.01% to $16790.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/22/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $1.00 today or 0.01% to $16790.51


--Up three of the past five days

--Down 1.82% month-to-date

--Down 63.75% year-to-date

--Down 75.24% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.98% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 23, 2021), when it traded at $50842.79

--Down 67.08% from its 52-week high of $51001.47 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7.62% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16862.14

--Up 0.43% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.35% 15853 End-of-day quote.-62.28%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.47% 16821.1 End-of-day quote.-64.76%
Latest news "Economy"
05:47pLIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle lower on slaughter delays
RE
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 97.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Lost 0.08% to $1.0598 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pSterling Lost 0.33% to $1.2045 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pDollar Lost 0.08% to 132.35 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pKosovo asks NATO to airlift a Serb detainee as tensions rise
RE
05:33pDogecoin Gained 4.82% to $0.077 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEthereum Gained 0.32% to $1215.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pChristmas will feel very different without Queen Elizabeth, says Britain's Kate
RE
05:32pBitcoin Gained 0.01% to $16790.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. weekly jobless claims rise slightly; third-quarter GDP revised hig..
2Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. st..
3Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada
4Analyst recommendations: Costco, Jefferies, Target, The Gym Group...
5China, HK stocks rise after Chinese securities regulator vows further r..

HOT NEWS