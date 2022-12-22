Bitcoin Gained 0.01% to $16790.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1.00 today or 0.01% to $16790.51

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 1.82% month-to-date

--Down 63.75% year-to-date

--Down 75.24% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.98% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 23, 2021), when it traded at $50842.79

--Down 67.08% from its 52-week high of $51001.47 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7.62% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16862.14

--Up 0.43% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

