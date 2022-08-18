Bitcoin Gained 0.04% to $23417.45 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $9.73 today or 0.04% to $23417.45

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 1.62% month-to-date

--Down 49.45% year-to-date

--Down 65.46% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 49.71% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 19, 2021), when it traded at $46567.94

--Down 65.46% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 32.10% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 23576.75

--Up 0.72% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

