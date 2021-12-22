Bitcoin Gained 0.05% to $49081.90 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $22.58 today or 0.05% to $49081.90

--Up three consecutive days, up 5.01% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 29, 2021, when it rose 7.7%

--Down 14.11% month-to-date

--Up 69.45% year-to-date

--Down 27.61% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 110.66% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 23, 2020), when it traded at $23298.57

--Down 27.61% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 110.66% from its 52-week low of $23298.57 on Dec. 23, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 49556.90; highest intraday level since Dec. 13, 2021, when it hit $50380.01

--Up 1.01% at today's intraday high

--

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

