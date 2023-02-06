Bitcoin Gained 0.09% to $22917.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $21.38 today or 0.09% to $22917.62

--Up two of the past three days

--Up 38.48% year-to-date

--Down 66.2% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 47.97% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 7, 2022), when it traded at $44049.63

--Down 52.20% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 46.89% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 23149.54

--Up 1.11% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1729ET