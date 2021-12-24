Bitcoin Gained 0.11% to $50897.72 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $54.93 today or 0.11% to $50897.72

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 3, 2021, when it traded at $53671.81

--Up five consecutive days, up 8.89% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Sept. 6, 2021, when it rose for 6 straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending Nov. 9, 2021, when it rose 10.47%

--Down 10.93% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2021 when it dropped 35.43%

--Up 75.71% year-to-date

--Down 24.93% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 108.52% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 25, 2020), when it traded at $24409.16

--Down 24.93% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 108.52% from its 52-week low of $24409.16 on Dec. 25, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 51835.72; highest intraday level since Dec. 7, 2021, when it hit $51941.69

--Up 1.95% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-21 1756ET