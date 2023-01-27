Bitcoin Gained 0.12% to $23096.74 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $28.62 today or 0.12% to $23096.74

--Up three of the past five days

--Up 39.56% month-to-date

--Up 39.56% year-to-date

--Down 65.94% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 38.93% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 28, 2022), when it traded at $37818.27

--Down 51.83% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 48.03% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 23477.86

--Up 1.78% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1730ET