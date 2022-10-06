Bitcoin Gained 0.13% to $20048.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $26.55 today or 0.13% to $20048.70

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 56.72% year-to-date

--Down 70.43% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 63.01% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 7, 2021), when it traded at $54204.61

--Down 70.43% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 13.10% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 20437.78; highest intraday level since Sept. 14, 2022, when it hit $20486.76

--Up 2.08% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

