Bitcoin Gained 0.14% to $16993.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $23.26 today or 0.14% to $16993.51

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 63.31% year-to-date

--Down 74.94% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.35% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2021), when it traded at $50499.64

--Down 66.68% from its 52-week high of $51001.47 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8.92% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 17092.11

--Up 0.72% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

