Bitcoin Gained 0.15% to $16815.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $24.79 today or 0.15% to $16815.30

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 0.15% over this period

--Down 1.67% month-to-date

--Down 63.7% year-to-date

--Down 75.2% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.96% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 24, 2021), when it traded at $50897.72

--Down 67.03% from its 52-week high of $51001.47 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7.77% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16900.26

--Up 0.65% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1729ET