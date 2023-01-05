Bitcoin Gained 0.15% to $16845.63 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $25.25 today or 0.15% to $16845.63

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 20, 2022, when it traded at $16883.20

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 1.07% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 21, 2022, when it rose 1.24%

--Down 75.15% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 60.93% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 6, 2022), when it traded at $43114.48

--Down 64.86% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7.97% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16845.63

--Up 0.15% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1733ET