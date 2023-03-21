Bitcoin is up $69.43 today or 0.25% to $28116.91
--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 11, 2022 when it traded at $28392.58
--Up 10 of the past 11 days
--Up six consecutive days, up 15.37% over this period
--Longest winning streak since Jan. 17, 2023, when it rose for 14 straight trading days
--Up 21.41% month-to-date
--Up 69.9% year-to-date
--Down 58.53% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 34.02% from 52 weeks ago (March 22, 2022), when it traded at $42611.11
--Down 41.35% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 80.21% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 28461.51
--Up 1.48% at today's intraday high
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
