Bitcoin Gained 0.26% to $17153.49 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $44.34 today or 0.26% to $17153.49

--Up three of the past five days

--Up 0.3% month-to-date

--Down 62.97% year-to-date

--Down 74.7% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 63.42% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 13, 2021), when it traded at $46891.51

--Down 66.37% from its 52-week high of $51001.47 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 9.94% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 17190.97

--Up 0.48% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1731ET