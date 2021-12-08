Log in
Bitcoin Gained 0.27% to $50633.74 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/08/2021 | 05:35pm EST
Bitcoin is up $134.10 today or 0.27% to $50633.74

--Up four consecutive days, up 3.88% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Nov. 9, 2021, when it rose for four straight trading days

--Down 11.39% month-to-date

--Up 74.8% year-to-date

--Down 25.32% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 172.96% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 9, 2020), when it traded at $18549.66

--Down 25.32% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 179.65% from its 52-week low of $18105.91 on Dec. 11, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 51182.08

--Up 1.35% at today's intraday high

--

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-21 1734ET

