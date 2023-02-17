Bitcoin Gained 0.29% to $24592.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $72.04 today or 0.29% to $24592.51

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 12, 2022 when it traded at $27383.48

--Up four consecutive days, up 13.74% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Jan. 17, 2023, when it rose for 14 straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Jan. 15, 2023, when it rose 19.03%

--Up 7.16% month-to-date

--Up 48.6% year-to-date

--Down 63.73% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 38.51% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 18, 2022), when it traded at $39995.97

--Down 48.71% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 57.62% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 24986.79

--Up 1.90% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1730ET