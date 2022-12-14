Bitcoin Gained 0.30% to $17817.74 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $53.41 today or 0.30% to $17817.74

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 8, 2022, when it traded at $18711.44

--Up four of the past five days

--Up three consecutive days, up 4.14% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 1, 2022, when it rose 4.56%

--Up 4.19% month-to-date

--Down 61.53% year-to-date

--Down 73.72% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 63.80% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 15, 2021), when it traded at $49221.12

--Down 65.06% from its 52-week high of $51001.47 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 14.20% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 18337.55; highest intraday level since Nov. 9, 2022, when it hit $18723.83

--Up 3.23% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1730ET