Bitcoin Gained 0.33% to $38321.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $125.33 today or 0.33% to $38321.30

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 17.27% year-to-date

--Down 43.48% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 32.56% from 52 weeks ago (May 3, 2021), when it traded at $56825.76

--Down 43.48% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 28.32% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 39107.88

--Up 2.39% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 1729ET