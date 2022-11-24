Bitcoin Gained 0.34% to $16537.35 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $55.35 today or 0.34% to $16537.35

--Up three consecutive days, up 5.99% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 12, 2022, when it rose 6.37%

--Down 18.96% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 41.02%

--Down 64.3% year-to-date

--Down 75.61% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 71.89% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 25, 2021), when it traded at $58833.76

--Down 71.89% from its 52-week high of $58833.76 on Nov. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5.99% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16768.88

--Up 1.74% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1741ET