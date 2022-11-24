Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bitcoin Gained 0.34% to $16537.35 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/24/2022 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $55.35 today or 0.34% to $16537.35


--Up three consecutive days, up 5.99% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 12, 2022, when it rose 6.37%

--Down 18.96% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 41.02%

--Down 64.3% year-to-date

--Down 75.61% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 71.89% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 25, 2021), when it traded at $58833.76

--Down 71.89% from its 52-week high of $58833.76 on Nov. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5.99% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16768.88

--Up 1.74% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.40% 15933 End-of-day quote.-62.09%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 2.42% 16591 End-of-day quote.-65.25%
Latest news "Economy"
05:46pChina's CNOOC pays Petrobras $1.9 billion for production sharing deal at Brazil's Buzios field
RE
05:43pDogecoin Lost 0.12% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pEthereum Gained 2.26% to $1195.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBitcoin Gained 0.34% to $16537.35 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.34% to 98.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.17% to $1.0413 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.51% to $1.2117 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.70% to 138.62 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:10pTwitter job cuts a concern as new EU rules kick in, EU justice head says
RE
04:54pNew Zealand consumer confidence slips in November - ANZ-Roy Morgan
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea truckers strike again with auto, battery supply chains at r..
2Sterling Rises Vs Dollar After Fed Minutes, UK Data
3Why is Warren investing in TSMC?
4CENIT AG: Weaker Q4 2022 expected - adjusted forecast for fiscal year 2..
5Transcript : APIM Therapeutics AS, Nordic Nanovector ASA - M&A Call

HOT NEWS