Bitcoin Gained 0.38% to $50996.44 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/27/2021 | 05:33pm EST
Bitcoin is up $194.81 today or 0.38% to $50996.44

--Up seven of the past eight days

--Down 10.76% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2021 when it dropped 35.43%

--Up 76.06% year-to-date

--Down 24.79% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 91.47% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 28, 2020), when it traded at $26634.21

--Down 24.79% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 91.47% from its 52-week low of $26634.21 on Dec. 28, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 51975.92; highest intraday level since Dec. 4, 2021, when it hit $53873.95

--Up 2.31% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1732ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.14% 44905.59 Real-time Quote.89.96%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.15% 50864.82 Real-time Quote.75.80%
