Bitcoin is up $130.30 today or 0.43% to $30441.76

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 7, 2022 when it traded at $31341.19

--Up six of the past seven days

--Up two consecutive days, up 1.6% over this period

--Up 7.22% month-to-date

--Up 83.94% year-to-date

--Down 55.1% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 24.67% from 52 weeks ago (April 15, 2022), when it traded at $40408.68

--Down 26.53% from its 52-week high of $41434.75 on April 20, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 95.11% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 30976.10; highest intraday level since June 8, 2022 when it hit $31515.49

--Up 2.19% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1747ET