Bitcoin Gained 0.47% to $17556.49 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $81.79 today or 0.47% to $17556.49

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 14, 2022, when it traded at $17817.74

--Up of the past 11 days

--Up eight consecutive days, up 5.34% over this period

--Longest winning streak since July 28, 2021 when it rose for eight straight trading days

--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending Nov. 30, 2022, when it rose 5.98%

--Up 6.09% month-to-date

--Up 6.09% year-to-date

--Down 74.11% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 59.93% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 12, 2022), when it traded at $43815.21

--Down 63.38% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 12.52% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 17569.79; highest intraday level since Dec. 15, 2022, when it hit $17861.10

--Up 0.54% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1730ET