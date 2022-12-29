Bitcoin Gained 0.50% to $16598.96 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $82.25 today or 0.50% to $16598.96

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it gained 1.81%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 2.94% month-to-date

--Down 64.17% year-to-date

--Down 75.52% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 64.86% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 30, 2021), when it traded at $47239.31

--Down 65.38% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6.39% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16656.25

--Up 0.84% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it was up as much as 2.65%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1740ET