Bitcoin Gained 0.50% to $16929.38 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 05:32pm EST
Bitcoin is up $83.75 today or 0.50% to $16929.38


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 15, 2022, when it traded at $17384.14

--Up five of the past six days

--Up three consecutive days, up 1.58% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 14, 2022, when it rose 4.14%

--Down 75.03% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 59.60% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 7, 2022), when it traded at $41907.51

--Down 64.69% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8.51% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 17001.60; highest intraday level since Dec. 20, 2022, when it hit $17022.54

--Up 0.93% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.68% 15993.3 End-of-day quote.3.19%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.12% 16825.9 End-of-day quote.1.28%
