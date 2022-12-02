Advanced search
Bitcoin Gained 0.50% to $17015.77 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/02/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Bitcoin is up $84.37 today or 0.50% to $17015.77


--Up three of the past four days

--Down 63.27% year-to-date

--Down 74.9% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 68.30% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 3, 2021), when it traded at $53671.81

--Down 68.30% from its 52-week high of $53671.81 on Dec. 3, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 9.06% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 17097.63

--Up 0.98% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.10% 16128.3 End-of-day quote.-61.63%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.07% 16978.6 End-of-day quote.-64.43%
