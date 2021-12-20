Log in
Bitcoin Gained 0.58% to $47012.71 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/20/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Bitcoin is up $272.05 today or 0.58% to $47012.71

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 17.73% month-to-date

--Up 62.3% year-to-date

--Down 30.66% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 103.11% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 21, 2020), when it traded at $23146.00

--Down 30.66% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 103.11% from its 52-week low of $23146.00 on Dec. 21, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 47524.31

--Up 1.68% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1739ET

