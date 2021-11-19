Log in
Bitcoin Gained 0.59% to $57923.88 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/19/2021 | 05:31pm EST
Bitcoin is up $340.58 today or 0.59% to $57923.88

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 11, 2021, when it gained 1.00%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 4.99% month-to-date

--Up 99.97% year-to-date

--Down 14.57% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 211.65% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 20, 2020), when it traded at $18586.13

--Down 14.57% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 240.00% from its 52-week low of $17036.54 on Nov. 27, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 58395.68

--Up 1.41% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1730ET

