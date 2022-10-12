Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bitcoin Gained 0.64% to $19147.94 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/12/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $122.42 today or 0.64% to $19147.94


--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 4, 2022, when it gained 3.88%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 1.4% month-to-date

--Down 58.66% year-to-date

--Down 71.76% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.40% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 13, 2021), when it traded at $56987.68

--Down 71.76% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8.02% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19188.11

--Up 0.85% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.28% 19646.9 End-of-day quote.-53.26%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.43% 19050 End-of-day quote.-60.09%
Latest news "Economy"
05:50pG7 finance leaders: Closely monitoring market volatility
RE
05:48pLos Angeles city councilwoman resigns seat after racist comments made public -LA Times
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.04% to 104.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.04% to $0.9703 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Gains 1.22% to $1.1102 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.71% to 146.89 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pQueen Elizabeth's life features in a new comic book
RE
05:32pECB closing in on rule change to shave banking profits, sources say
RE
05:31pChile's central bank raises rates to 11.25%, signals no more hikes pending
RE
05:31pU.S. FDA announces shortage of ADHD drug Adderall
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. producer prices increase more than expected in September
2Uniqlo owner set for record annual profit, but all eyes on China showin..
3Analyst recommendations: AIG, Citigroup, Nasdaq, S&P Global, Tesco...
4BNP Paribas : signed an agreement for the acquisition of Kantox
5Apple to roll out 5G in India in Dec amid early adoption push

HOT NEWS