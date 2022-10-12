Bitcoin Gained 0.64% to $19147.94 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $122.42 today or 0.64% to $19147.94

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 4, 2022, when it gained 3.88%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 1.4% month-to-date

--Down 58.66% year-to-date

--Down 71.76% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.40% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 13, 2021), when it traded at $56987.68

--Up 8.02% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19188.11

--Up 0.85% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

