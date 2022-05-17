Bitcoin Gained 0.67% to $30080.86 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $200.41 today or 0.67% to $30080.86

--Up four of the past six days

--Down 21.53% month-to-date

--Down 35.06% year-to-date

--Down 55.63% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 30.56% from 52 weeks ago (May 18, 2021), when it traded at $43317.87

--Down 55.63% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6.24% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 30720.99

--Up 2.81% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1730ET