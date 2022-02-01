Bitcoin Gained 0.77% to $38741.35 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin at 5 p.m. ET traded at $38741.35, up $297.81 or 0.77%

--Highest 5 p.m. level since January 20, 2022 when it traded at $41391.11

--Up four of the past five days

--Up 2 consecutive days, up 2.63% over this period

--Down 16.36% year to date

--Down 42.86% from its all time high of $67802.30 on November 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8.56% from 52 weeks ago (February 2, 2021), when it traded at $35685.63

--Down 42.86% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on November 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 29.73% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 39261.14; highest intraday level since January 21, 2022 when it hit $41524.29

--Up 2.13% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

02-01-22 1740ET