Bitcoin Gained 0.80% to $16724.95 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $133.52 today or 0.80% to $16724.95
--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it gained 1.81%
--Up two consecutive days, up 1.06% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 21, 2022, when it rose 1.24%
--Down 75.33% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 63.68% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 3, 2022), when it traded at $46055.00
--Down 65.12% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 7.19% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 16758.03
--Up 1.00% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it was up as much as 2.65%
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-02-23 1732ET