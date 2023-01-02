Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bitcoin Gained 0.80% to $16724.95 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/02/2023 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $133.52 today or 0.80% to $16724.95


--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it gained 1.81%

--Up two consecutive days, up 1.06% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 21, 2022, when it rose 1.24%

--Down 75.33% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 63.68% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 3, 2022), when it traded at $46055.00

--Down 65.12% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7.19% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16758.03

--Up 1.00% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it was up as much as 2.65%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-23 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.49% 15498.4 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.50% 16613.9 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 96.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.33% to $1.0668 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.41% to $1.2048 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.29% to 130.74 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pRussia says dozens of its troops killed in attack in eastern Ukraine
RE
05:33pDogecoin Gained 3.18% to $0.073 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEthereum Gained 1.60% to $1221.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pBitcoin Gained 0.80% to $16724.95 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
04:52pMarketmind: China in spotlight as 2023 properly gets going
RE
04:46pBrazil's Petrobras will play leading role to expand refineries, says new energy minister
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks buoyant while darker forecasts gather on the horizon
2Tesla's quarterly deliveries miss estimates
3Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80% in 2022
4France's InVivo to buy one of the world's oldest malthouses in Belgium
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS