Bitcoin Gained 0.80% to $20940.90 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/19/2023 | 05:31pm EST
Bitcoin is up $166.22 today or 0.80% to $20940.90


--Up 15 of the past 16 days

--Up 26.54% month-to-date

--Up 26.54% year-to-date

--Down 69.11% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 49.41% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 20, 2022), when it traded at $41391.11

--Down 56.32% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 34.22% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21162.11

--Up 1.86% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.30% 19151.3 End-of-day quote.23.57%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.17% 20678.5 End-of-day quote.24.47%
HOT NEWS