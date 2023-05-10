Bitcoin is up $225.88 today or 0.82% to $27895.67

--Up two consecutive days, up 1.2% over this period

--Down 4.95% month-to-date

--Up 68.56% year-to-date

--Down 58.86% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 1.48% from 52 weeks ago (May 11, 2022), when it traded at $28314.54

--Down 12.16% from its 52-week high of $31757.14 on May 31, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 78.79% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 28297.14

--Up 2.27% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

