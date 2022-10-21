Advanced search
Bitcoin Gained 0.83% to $19179.21 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/21/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $156.96 today or 0.83% to $19179.21


--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 1.24% month-to-date

--Down 58.6% year-to-date

--Down 71.71% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 68.43% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 22, 2021), when it traded at $60751.78

--Down 71.71% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8.20% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19227.03

--Up 1.08% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.55% 19479.4 End-of-day quote.-53.66%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.42% 19043.5 End-of-day quote.-60.11%
