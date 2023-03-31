Bitcoin is up $238.02 today or 0.85% to $28391.93

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 11, 2022 when it traded at $28392.58

--Up three of the past four days

--Up 22.6% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2023 when it gained 38.68%

--Up 71.56% year-to-date

--Down 58.13% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 38.51% from 52 weeks ago (April 1, 2022), when it traded at $46175.42

--Down 38.80% from its 52-week high of $46390.50 on April 3, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 81.97% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 28653.84

--Up 1.78% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1743ET