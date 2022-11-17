Bitcoin Gained 0.87% to $16681.33 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $143.28 today or 0.87% to $16681.33

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 18.26% month-to-date

--Down 63.99% year-to-date

--Down 75.4% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 71.03% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 18, 2021), when it traded at $57583.30

--Down 72.05% from its 52-week high of $59681.77 on Nov. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5.66% from its 52-week low of $15787.53 on Nov. 9, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16723.19

--Up 1.12% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

