Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bitcoin Gained 0.87% to $16681.33 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/17/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $143.28 today or 0.87% to $16681.33


--Up three of the past four days

--Down 18.26% month-to-date

--Down 63.99% year-to-date

--Down 75.4% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 71.03% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 18, 2021), when it traded at $57583.30

--Down 72.05% from its 52-week high of $59681.77 on Nov. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5.66% from its 52-week low of $15787.53 on Nov. 9, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16723.19

--Up 1.12% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -1.67% 16028.4 End-of-day quote.-61.87%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.37% 16648.1 End-of-day quote.-65.13%
Latest news "Economy"
05:44pWheat sags on Black Sea export deal extension; corn turns higher
RE
05:42pGap exec - we did see strong volume in october slow a bit in the…
RE
05:41pJapan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030
RE
05:39pExclusive-Buyout firm KKR looks to sell Canadian gas producer Westbrick -sources
RE
05:38pChinese investors burnt by bond slump urged to have 'serene heart'
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.43% to 99.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.29% to $1.0366 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.41% to $1.1866 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.47% to 140.20 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pGap exec - entering q4 with overall elevated inventory levels an…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bankman-Fried says filing for FTX bankruptcy was a mistake - Vox
2Embracer Group publishes Interim Report Q2, July-September 2022: NET SA..
3U.S. weekly jobless claims fall despite surge in technology layoffs
4Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Estee Lauder, Nvidia, Flutt..
5Ormat Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock on B..

HOT NEWS