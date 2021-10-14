Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Gained 0.88% to $57490.86 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/14/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $503.18 today or 0.88% to $57490.86

--Highest 5 p.m. level since May 9, 2021 when it traded at $57981.86

--Up five of the past six days

--Up two consecutive days, up 3.84% over this period

--Up 32.37% month-to-date

--Up 98.48% year-to-date

--Down 9.29% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 398.03% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 15, 2020), when it traded at $11543.77

--Down 9.29% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 408.14% from its 52-week low of $11314.04 on Oct. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 58488.18; highest intraday level since May 10, 2021 when it hit $59552.47

--Up 2.63% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-21 1731ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32pDogecoin Gained 1.33% to $0.232 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 5.13% to $3759.36 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBitcoin Gained 0.88% to $57490.86 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pUK says billions already raised for "green revolution" ahead of investment summit
RE
05:29pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:28pVirgin Galactic to delay commercial space travel service
RE
05:27pAbbott Labs unit recalling two COVID-19 lab test kits - FDA
RE
05:25pTech Up On Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:22pFinancials Up After Strong Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:20pWorld Bank hopes China will boost donation to fund for poorest countries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1The latest from London: It’s happening
2Upbeat bank earnings buoy US stocks; USD, Treasury yields dip
3ARCELORMITTAL : Credit Suisse takes a positive view
4Prodware : Effect of provisions on half-year 2021 results
5DSV Panalpina A/S : – Q3 2021 analyst conference call

HOT NEWS