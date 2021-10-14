Bitcoin Gained 0.88% to $57490.86 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $503.18 today or 0.88% to $57490.86

--Highest 5 p.m. level since May 9, 2021 when it traded at $57981.86

--Up five of the past six days

--Up two consecutive days, up 3.84% over this period

--Up 32.37% month-to-date

--Up 98.48% year-to-date

--Down 9.29% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 398.03% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 15, 2020), when it traded at $11543.77

--Down 9.29% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 408.14% from its 52-week low of $11314.04 on Oct. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 58488.18; highest intraday level since May 10, 2021 when it hit $59552.47

--Up 2.63% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-21 1731ET