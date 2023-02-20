Bitcoin Gained 0.89% to $24761.92 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $217.51 today or 0.89% to $24761.92
--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 12, 2022 when it traded at $27383.48
--Up six of the past seven days
--Up 7.9% month-to-date
--Up 49.62% year-to-date
--Down 63.48% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 33.42% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 21, 2022), when it traded at $37192.98
--Down 48.35% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 58.71% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 25097.89
--Up 2.26% at today's intraday high
