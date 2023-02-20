Bitcoin Gained 0.89% to $24761.92 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $217.51 today or 0.89% to $24761.92

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 12, 2022 when it traded at $27383.48

--Up six of the past seven days

--Up 7.9% month-to-date

--Up 49.62% year-to-date

--Down 63.48% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 33.42% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 21, 2022), when it traded at $37192.98

--Down 48.35% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 58.71% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 25097.89

--Up 2.26% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 1730ET