Bitcoin Gained 0.90% to $19526.75 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $174.43 today or 0.90% to $19526.75
--Highest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 7, 2022, when it traded at $19549.48
--Up two consecutive days, up 2.22% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 4, 2022, when it rose 5.82%
--Up 0.55% month-to-date
--Down 57.85% year-to-date
--Down 71.2% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 68.22% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 18, 2021), when it traded at $61445.09
--Down 71.20% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 10.16% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 19631.19
--Up 1.44% at today's intraday high
