Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bitcoin Gained 0.90% to $19526.75 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/17/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $174.43 today or 0.90% to $19526.75


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 7, 2022, when it traded at $19549.48

--Up two consecutive days, up 2.22% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 4, 2022, when it rose 5.82%

--Up 0.55% month-to-date

--Down 57.85% year-to-date

--Down 71.2% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 68.22% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 18, 2021), when it traded at $61445.09

--Down 71.20% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 10.16% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19631.19

--Up 1.44% at today's intraday high

--


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.74% 19780.2 End-of-day quote.-52.94%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.04% 19267.7 End-of-day quote.-59.64%
Latest news "Economy"
05:58pCommunications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:55pTechnology Shares Climb Amid Risk-On Session -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:53pFinancial Shares Rise as Earnings Continue -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:50pConsumer Shares Gain as Consumer Discretionary Stocks Surge -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:44pIndustrials Move Higher as Volatility Continues -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.19% to 149.04 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 1.57% to $1.1359 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 1.25% to $0.9844 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEnergy Shares Climb Amid Deal News -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:38pU.S. Commerce issues order targeting Russian carrier Ural Airlines
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Time for talks is over, French minister says as petrol crisis drags on
2Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees
3Nokia announces most advanced fiber broadband platform in the world
4Asia shares slip, make or break day for UK bonds
5Capstone Green Energy to Participate in Three Renmark Financial Virtual..

HOT NEWS