Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Gained 0.91% to $28572.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/12/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $257.70 today or 0.91% to $28572.24


--Largest percentage increase since May 4, 2022 when it gained 5.71%

--Snaps a seven day losing streak

--Down 25.46% month-to-date

--Down 38.32% year-to-date

--Down 57.86% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 41.99% from 52 weeks ago (May 13, 2021), when it traded at $49252.59

--Down 57.86% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 0.91% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 30079.11

--Up 6.23% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 9, 2022 when it was up as much as 10.40%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pSoutheast Asian leaders face rights questions, flying shoe on Washington debut
RE
05:51pWorld shares sink as inflation, economic fears persist
RE
05:50pPowell says Fed will fix inflation, calls price stability 'bedrock' of economy
RE
05:46pDefiant U.S. Senator Rand Paul stymies effort to pass $40 billion Ukraine aid bill
RE
05:46pWith China in focus, Biden plans $150 million commitment to ASEAN leaders
RE
05:43pU.S. President considering Korea DMZ visit when traveling to Asia this month
RE
05:41pWith China in focus, Biden plans $150 million commitment to ASEAN leaders
RE
05:39pDollar Lost 1.28% to 128.32 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.41% to $1.2201 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 1.26% to $1.0383 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
2Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, American Express, Electronic Arts, ..
3Global markets live: Walt Disney, Apple, Vodafone, Boeing, Ford...
4Fertilizers: Another crisis is looming
5Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022

HOT NEWS