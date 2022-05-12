Bitcoin Gained 0.91% to $28572.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $257.70 today or 0.91% to $28572.24

--Largest percentage increase since May 4, 2022 when it gained 5.71%

--Snaps a seven day losing streak

--Down 25.46% month-to-date

--Down 38.32% year-to-date

--Down 57.86% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 41.99% from 52 weeks ago (May 13, 2021), when it traded at $49252.59

--Up 0.91% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 30079.11

--Up 6.23% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 9, 2022 when it was up as much as 10.40%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

